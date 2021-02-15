All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Check out these pictures of the PlayStation 5 die under a microscope

This is the very first PS5 die shot we've ever seen, and it looks absolutely beautiful -- showing off the custom APU in the nude.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Feb 15 2021 8:10 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

I'm a huge fan of these die shots and X-ray shots of any tech for that matter, but now we have some awesome pictures of the PlayStation 5 die. Check it out:

Check out these pictures of the PlayStation 5 die under a microscope 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Twitter user @FritzchensFritz shared the images of the extremely close-up shot of the PS5 die, which shows that the PlayStation 5 doesn't have Infinity Cache like the RDNA 2-powered Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards do. There's no 128MB of purpose-built cache helping out the GDDR6 memory here, as you can see the caches are separated.

Why is that? Because Sony is using a semi-custom chip designed between Sony and AMD for the PS5, so it works differently to the off-the-shelf-if-you-can-find-it Radeon RX 6800 series cards with their 128MB of super-fast Infinity Cache. Remember that what we're looking at isn't just the GPU of the PS5, but the CPU + GPU (APU = Accelerated Processing Unity which is both the CPU and GPU combined).

Check out these pictures of the PlayStation 5 die under a microscope 05 | TweakTown.com
Check out these pictures of the PlayStation 5 die under a microscope 06 | TweakTown.com

The awesome PS5 die shots were achieved by using a special microscope using short wave infrared light (SWIR) which allows someone with that microscope to take pictures of something like the PS5 die without detatching and grinding it (which can damage it).

The shots below are of the Sony PlayStation 5 die, where you can see the chip itself -- and then the layout detailed.

Check out these pictures of the PlayStation 5 die under a microscope 08 | TweakTown.com
Check out these pictures of the PlayStation 5 die under a microscope 09 | TweakTown.com

We've already seen the die shot of the Xbox Series X, which was teased back in August 2020. I've got that for you below, so you can compare the PS5 and Xbox Series X dies.

Check out these pictures of the PlayStation 5 die under a microscope 07 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.