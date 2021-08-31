NVIDIA's latest GeForce 471.96 drivers released

NVIDIA has just released its new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 471.96 WHQL drivers, which add the usual Game Ready performance tweaks to games but also include support for 6 new G-SYNC Compatible displays.

When it comes to GeForce Experience's one-click optimal settings, you can instantly configure game options for the specific hardware inside of your gaming PC. There are over 1000 games supported with GFE's one-click optimal settings feature, with 24 more games now added (I've got those listed below).

NVIDIA has also added support for 6 new G-SYNC Compatible displays, with the 48-inch Philips OLED806 TV and 77-inch Xiaomi 077M8-MAS TV being the latest BFGD (Big Format Gaming Displays) validated as G-SYNC Compatible. There's also support for EVE's new Spectrum ES07D03 which I just reviewed.

You can download the new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 471.96 WHQL drivers here.