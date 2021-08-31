All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA's latest GeForce 471.96 drivers released

NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 471.96 WHQL released, 24 games get GFE one-click optimal settings, and 6 new G-SYNC Compatible dislpays.

Published Tue, Aug 31 2021 7:41 PM CDT
NVIDIA has just released its new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 471.96 WHQL drivers, which add the usual Game Ready performance tweaks to games but also include support for 6 new G-SYNC Compatible displays.

When it comes to GeForce Experience's one-click optimal settings, you can instantly configure game options for the specific hardware inside of your gaming PC. There are over 1000 games supported with GFE's one-click optimal settings feature, with 24 more games now added (I've got those listed below).

NVIDIA has also added support for 6 new G-SYNC Compatible displays, with the 48-inch Philips OLED806 TV and 77-inch Xiaomi 077M8-MAS TV being the latest BFGD (Big Format Gaming Displays) validated as G-SYNC Compatible. There's also support for EVE's new Spectrum ES07D03 which I just reviewed.

You can download the new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 471.96 WHQL drivers here.

  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite
  • Bless Unleashed
  • Blood of Heroes
  • Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
  • Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!
  • Draw & Guess
  • Faraday Protocol
  • Final Fantasy
  • Final Fantasy III
  • Ghost Hunters Corp
  • Golf With Your Friends
  • GrandChase
  • Humankind
  • King's Bounty II
  • Madden NFL 22
  • Mini Motorways
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Quake Remastered
  • SAMURAI WARRIORS 5
  • Supraland
  • The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
  • The Walking Dead: Onslaught
  • Yakuza 4 Remastered
  • Yakuza 5 Remastered
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

