Cyberpunk 2077 dev: 'A lot of us were disappointed in the game too'

Cyberpunk 2077's release was so controversial that CD Projekt RED is facing a securities fraud lawsuit over it.

Gamers still widely pan the sci-fi FPS. But not everyone is negative. CD Projekt devs step in to thank fans for their positivity, which helps keep morale and motivations high. The truth is that CDPR devs were disappointed by the game too and that's why they've made a long-term commitment to fix it, which continues with the big new v1.3 update patch.

"This is sincere. This is from the heart. I know a lot of people were disappointed with this game. I really do. A lot of us were disappointed with this game, and I really appreciate those of you who have stuck with us, who believe in this project, believe in this game, believe in this world," Cyberpunk 2077 senior quest designer Patrick Mills said in a recent stream.

"Sincerely, when I see you guys posting up your fan art or screenshots or talking about the characters that have affected you...it's wonderful. It really, really makes it worth it. Thank you very much. We all appreciate it."

Senior level designer Miles Tost also echoes Mills' statements and says v1.3 is just another step in the long stride towards CP2077's updates.

"In terms of patches we're also not done. This is sort of one more step in the direction of bringing the game to a point where we all want it to be. We are hearing your feedback, reading all the messages, all the good ones and the bad ones, and on that note, everyone who's going out of their way posting nice and positive messages...thank you so, so, so much. They help so much."