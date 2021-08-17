New Cyberpunk 2077 v1.3 patch fixes save corruption issue on consoles

Cyberpunk 2077's latest v1.3 upgrade patch fixes a ton of glitches and bugs including the save corruption issue on consoles.

CD Projekt RED continues its patch spree for Cyberpunk 2077 by rolling out the third largest update yet.

Cyberpunk 2077's new v1.3 update makes some big fixes and shores up a bunch of glitches across all platforms. Some of the more dramatic changes are the inclusion of a respec option right into the perk tree, an improved mini-map for driving, and the slaying of a pesky save corruption bug on consoles. That last one is pretty big and affected a number of saves across PC and consoles.

Based on the patch notes you'll definitely want to download this update as soon as possible. CDPR has made a multitude of tweaks and adjustments to a lot of quests and is slowly but surely shaping Cyberpunk 2077 into a more competent sci-fi experience.

The update list is massive but we've picked a few of the major changes below:

Cyberpunk 2077 v1.3 update