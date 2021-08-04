'Flying saucer' caught on film in Alaska, but there's an explanation

A 'flying saucer' has been caught on film at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve in Alaska, but there's an easy explanation.

A national park in Alaska has posted a very cool video of a "flying saucer" hovering above the water in a picturesque landscape.

The video was posted to the Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve Facebook page, and if you are already jumping to conclusions about it beings aliens or extraterrestrial origin, you would be wrong as this "sighting" can be easily explained. The Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve Facebook page post explains that what is caught on video here is called Fata Morgana, an optical illusion that is seen within a narrow band on Earth's horizon.

The Facebook page explains, "Islands in glacier bay turn to UFOs or the flying Dutchman with a little imagination and a pinch of cool science! When air of different densities meet, the air in Earth's atmosphere acts as a refracting lens, creating the mirage effect we see. Cool, calm air often forms at the water's surface- then, if warm dense air pushes down on the cool air at the surface, a lens is created. This phenomenon occurred on a warm day (70F+) in Glacier Bay, but is not exclusive to summer months."

As the Glacier Bay National Park points out, videos such as these can quickly turn into videos of UFOs with a little bit of imagination and a hint of very cool science. If you are interested in reading more about UFOs, check out the below links.

