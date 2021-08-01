'Fleet of UFOs' caught on video emerging from dark side of the moon

A 'Fleet of UFOs flying from the dark side of the moon' has reportedly been caught on video. However, the evidence is lacking.

Ever since the internet got hyped about the Pentagon's UFO report, videos have been emerging that claim they feature "UFOs".

Due to the lack of official knowledge around unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) or UFOs, and the overall suspicion around the subject, it's difficult to siphon through all of the "evidence" of UFOs without running into fakes. Fake evidence of UFOs usually comes in doctored videos or images and can usually be spotted with a quick check for reliable evidence.

The /r/UFO subreddit is littered with these videos, and even with the lack of substantial evidence, the clips or images still manage to go viral, sometimes even reaching Reddit's front page. A video recently posted to the /r/UFO subreddit shows what the author claims to be a "fleet of UFOs flying from the dark side of the moon".

A moderator for the subreddit reminded everyone this is one of many videos that don't come with any additional data to back up the claims. While this comment is specific to the "fleet of UFOs" video, it raises an important point, and that is, as a viewer of "UFO" videos, you should do your due diligence of research before "believing" the video is authentic.

UFO subreddit moderator, Silverjack, "The videos being posted from this source are not verified, and are being scraped from repositories containing fake and misleading media; be advised that although this video might be engaging for entertainment purposes, it is simply one of many videos like it that have no additional supporting data. Subsequent posts like this will be removed, unless the individual's responsible for the source of the information step forward to provide validation/authenticity."