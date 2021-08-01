All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
'Fleet of UFOs' caught on video emerging from dark side of the moon

A 'Fleet of UFOs flying from the dark side of the moon' has reportedly been caught on video. However, the evidence is lacking.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Sun, Aug 1 2021 10:59 PM CDT
Ever since the internet got hyped about the Pentagon's UFO report, videos have been emerging that claim they feature "UFOs".

'Fleet of UFOs' caught on video emerging from dark side of the moon 01 | TweakTown.com

Due to the lack of official knowledge around unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) or UFOs, and the overall suspicion around the subject, it's difficult to siphon through all of the "evidence" of UFOs without running into fakes. Fake evidence of UFOs usually comes in doctored videos or images and can usually be spotted with a quick check for reliable evidence.

The /r/UFO subreddit is littered with these videos, and even with the lack of substantial evidence, the clips or images still manage to go viral, sometimes even reaching Reddit's front page. A video recently posted to the /r/UFO subreddit shows what the author claims to be a "fleet of UFOs flying from the dark side of the moon".

A moderator for the subreddit reminded everyone this is one of many videos that don't come with any additional data to back up the claims. While this comment is specific to the "fleet of UFOs" video, it raises an important point, and that is, as a viewer of "UFO" videos, you should do your due diligence of research before "believing" the video is authentic.

UFO subreddit moderator, Silverjack, "The videos being posted from this source are not verified, and are being scraped from repositories containing fake and misleading media; be advised that although this video might be engaging for entertainment purposes, it is simply one of many videos like it that have no additional supporting data. Subsequent posts like this will be removed, unless the individual's responsible for the source of the information step forward to provide validation/authenticity."

NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

