'Shape shifting UFO' caught on video flying near plane

A passenger aboard an airline has caught a very peculiar object on video, claiming that it's a hovering 'shape-shifting UFO'.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Aug 2 2021 1:19 AM CDT
A video of what appears to be a "shape-shifting UFO" has been filmed near a plane, but is it actually a UFO?

The video was uploaded to the YouTube channel Disclose Screen The Grimreefar, and the narrator of the video insinuates that the strange object seen in the video is a "shape-shifting UFO" or a "plasma-based alien lifeform" living in the upper atmosphere. The problem with this video is the assumptions made about the object that doesn't consider any established science.

Plasma is matter that is superheated to temperatures, so hot electrons are stripped away, turning into an ionizing gas. It cannot support carbon-based life as there is no atomic structure. Assumptions such as these and that any object that a viewer can't identify is an "alien UFO" may lead to people rejecting authentic videos due to how many fake videos they have seen. UFO videos need to be taken with a healthy amount of skepticism and the appropriate scientific method to establish authentic evidence.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:interestingengineering.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

