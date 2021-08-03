All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Grand Theft Auto made $274 million in Q1 on massive GTA Online spike

Take-Two kicks off its new Q1 period with GTA hitting its second-best quarterly earnings ever due to strong sales, GTA Online.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Aug 3 2021 2:40 PM CDT
NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto-maker Take-Two Interactive jumpstarts its Q1 FY2022 period with strong earnings from some of its biggest franchises.

Grand Theft Auto made 4 million in Q1 on massive GTA Online spike 1 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Although Take-Two's Q1'22 net revenues slid 2.1% to $813 million, the Grand Theft Auto franchise just made its second-highest quarterly earnings in history.

Grand Theft Auto made $274 million in Q1 on massive GTA Online spike 3 | TweakTown.com

According to Take-Two filings, Grand Theft Auto earned about $274 million in the current Q1, beating out the previous high watermark set last year when GTA V was free on the Epic Games Store. These results are second only to the $1.4 billion revenues earned during GTA V's launch in Q3'14.

Grand Theft Auto made $274 million in Q1 on massive GTA Online spike 2 | TweakTown.com

Total GTA earnings made up 33.7% of Q1 net revenues, and company executives say the earnings spike was due to the outperformance of GTA Online as well as GTA V. Rockstar's open-world hit also managed to sell 5 million copies in the quarter, pushing total GTA V game sales to 150 million shipments worldwide.

Grand Theft Auto made $274 million in Q1 on massive GTA Online spike 4 | TweakTown.com

"Turning to our first quarter results, our better-than-expected performance was primarily driven by Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, and Borderlands 3," said Take-Two CFO Lainie Goldstein.

"Rockstar Games continued to keep its massive player base engaged with new content updates for Grand Theft Auto Online, including eight new stunt races, seven new arenas for Deadline mode and regular in-game bonuses and incentives."

"This helped drive the title to its second-highest Q1 on record for player audience and its third consecutive quarter of player growth. In comparison to the first quarter of fiscal 2020, Grand Theft Auto Online achieved a 72% increase in its audience size, a 77% increase in new players, and significant growth in recurrent consumer spending."

Read Also: Take-Two reveals franchise sales for BioShock, Mafia, GTA, NBA 2K, GTA

NEWS SOURCE:ir.take2games.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

