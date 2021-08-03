All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Take-Two reveals franchise sales for BioShock, Mafia, GTA, NBA 2K, GTA

Published Tue, Aug 3 2021 11:33 AM CDT
Take-Two Interactive kicks off its Q1 FY2022 fiscal year with $711 million in earnings and consistent growth across key franchises like Grand Theft Auto, Borderlands, and NBA 2K.

Take-Two reveals franchise sales for BioShock, Mafia, GTA, NBA 2K, GTA 12 | TweakTown.com
  • Grand Theft Auto - 350 million
  • NBA 2K - 112 million
  • Borderlands - 71 million
  • Red Dead Redemption - 61 million
  • Sid Meier's Civilization - 58 million
  • BioShock - 38 million
  • Mafia - 17 million (estimate)

As part of its earnings brief to investors, Take-Two updated its sales figures for top game series. Grand Theft Auto tops the charts with a whopping 350 million copies shipped, of which GTA V makes up 42%, or 150 million.

The annualized NBA 2K sports franchise takes second place with a huge 112 million copies shipped to date, with NBA 2K21 comprising nearly 10% of total sales, or 11 million units.

Borderlands is in third place with a healthy 71 million units, up a substantial 11 million units since the previous figures revealed in February 2021. Borderlands 3 makes up 18% of franchise sales with 13 million units shipped.

Although Embracer Group now owns Borderlands developer Gearbox Software, 2K Games will continue publishing future games in the series.

BioShock is at an impressive 38 million units despite not having a new mainline game released in 8 years. The series benefited from re-releases of the classic games for modern platforms, and BioShock 4 is currently in development.

Take-Two says it will introduce new IP alongside these consistent well-earning franchises, and the company still plans to release 62 games by 2024.

