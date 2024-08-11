Grand Theft Auto franchise made $175 million in Q1'25, down 5.7% from last quarter

The Grand Theft Auto franchise generated $175 million in game sales and microtransaction revenues through last quarter, Take-Two Interactive says.

Total GTA franchise revenues accounted for about 13% of Take-Two's Q1 Fiscal Year 2025 net revenues, the company has said in a recent 10-Q SEC filing. The interactive entertainment giant managed to generate $1.338 billion in net revenue during the period, and quick bit of math shows that Rockstar's popular series made approximately $175.3 million during the quarter.

The results represent a +0.33% increase from last year, where Q1'24 delivered $174.719 million in earnings, and a -5.7% decrease from last quarter. The numbers represent a combination of both game sales and microtransaction revenue from GTA Online, however the full amount of these in-game purchases is not reflected in Take-Two's net revenues, and are instead fully represented in the company's net bookings metric. Since we aren't given any percentage values on GTA's share of net bookings, we can't properly calculate the full impact of digital purchases made in GTA Online.

In the filing, Take-Two reminds investors that its financial results are indeed dependent and weighted based on Grand Theft Auto games, products, and services:

"Sales of Grand Theft Auto products generated 13.1% of our net revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The timing of our Grand Theft Auto product releases may affect our financial performance on a quarterly and annual basis."

Elsewhere in the official Q1'25 earnings call, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick reaffirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is still scheduled to release in Fall 2025 as planned.