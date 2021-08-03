Gmail and YouTube sign-in to end for these Android phones in September

Google has announced it will be stopping Gmail and YouTube sign-ins for users that are on this specific version of Android.

Google has taken to its community blog to announce that sign-in will not be allowed on Android devices running Gingerbread (2.3.7) or lower.

According to the announcement, Google will now be rejecting any sign-in attempts from Android devices running Android 2.3.7 or lower beginning on September 27, 2021. Google states that if a sign-in attempt is made after September 27 on apps such as Gmail, YouTube, and Maps, the user may experience "username or password errors".

Google goes on to recommend any users that are running Android 2.3.7 to update their devices to gain access to the aforementioned apps. It should be noted that these changes only affect less a very small percentage of users, as Google's distribution data claims less than 1% of active devices are running a version older than 4.1 (Jellybean).

Devices running Android 2.3.7 won't be able to do the following after September 27: