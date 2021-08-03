All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TRENDING NOW: 'Fleet of UFOs' caught on video emerging from dark side of the moon

Gmail and YouTube sign-in to end for these Android phones in September

Google has announced it will be stopping Gmail and YouTube sign-ins for users that are on this specific version of Android.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Aug 3 2021 5:05 AM CDT
Google has taken to its community blog to announce that sign-in will not be allowed on Android devices running Gingerbread (2.3.7) or lower.

Gmail and YouTube sign-in to end for these Android phones in September 01 | TweakTown.com

According to the announcement, Google will now be rejecting any sign-in attempts from Android devices running Android 2.3.7 or lower beginning on September 27, 2021. Google states that if a sign-in attempt is made after September 27 on apps such as Gmail, YouTube, and Maps, the user may experience "username or password errors".

Google goes on to recommend any users that are running Android 2.3.7 to update their devices to gain access to the aforementioned apps. It should be noted that these changes only affect less a very small percentage of users, as Google's distribution data claims less than 1% of active devices are running a version older than 4.1 (Jellybean).

Devices running Android 2.3.7 won't be able to do the following after September 27:

  • Perform a factory reset of your device and try to sign in
  • Change your password either on the device or on a different device, which then signs you out everywhere else. When you try to sign in again, you will receive the error message
  • Remove your account from your device and re-add it
  • Create an account on the device
NEWS SOURCE:androidcentral.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription
