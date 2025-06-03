Fortnite gets Arm ASR upscaling to run smoother, ushering in 'next-gen mobile performance'

Fortnite is set to get faster frames rates on your smartphone thanks to Arm Accuracy Super Resolution (ASR) tech that's being introduced.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: Fortnite on mobile should get a significant performance boost through Arm Accuracy Super Resolution (ASR), an open-source upscaling technology incorporated in the game thanks to an Unreal Engine 5 plug-in. ASR boosts frame rates without compromising image quality, and we've caught a glimpse of what Fortnite will look like running the tech. Fortnite on mobile should get a significant performance boost through Arm Accuracy Super Resolution (ASR), an open-source upscaling technology incorporated in the game thanks to an Unreal Engine 5 plug-in. ASR boosts frame rates without compromising image quality, and we've caught a glimpse of what Fortnite will look like running the tech.

Fortnite on mobile is getting what should be a major performance boost courtesy of Accuracy Super Resolution (ASR), a take on temporal upscaling for Arm silicon.

Arm and Epic Games announced the partnership, as flagged up by VideoCardz, and you can check out the above YouTube clip to give you a flavor of what the end result will be like.

And we stress the word flavor, because you'll likely notice that the image quality dips somewhat with the upscaled graphics here, but VideoCardz notes that this footage is provided for 'demonstration' purposes only - so presumably this is a demo that's not quite representative of what the finished result will be.

The official line as per the press release is that visual quality won't be compromised, meaning it should be maintained (or at least not noticeably eroded) while increasing the frame rate to a smoother level.

The release states:

"Epic Games is working with Arm to integrate Arm Accuracy Super Resolution (Arm ASR) into Fortnite, which marks a way to meet the growing expectations for mobile gaming performance and visual fidelity. Arm ASR is an open-source upscaling technology developed to improve mobile gaming performance without compromising visual quality. It enables a variety of performance and graphics improvements across Unreal Engine games on mobile."

Going into more specifics, ASR is touted as delivering the following:

Headroom for higher-end graphics features across mobile devices

Crisper detail in high-motion scenes and distant objects

Reduced memory bandwidth usage

Smoother texture loading with fewer visible artifacts

Arm ASR is coming to Fortnite courtesy of an Unreal Engine 5 plug-in, and you can expect the upscaling tech to be pepping up other mobile games for Android and iOS phones going forward.