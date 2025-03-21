Google announces AI upgrade for Gmail saving users significant time

Google has announced Gmail will be its latest product to get a sprinkle of AI magic, as users will now have their time saved by the new intuitive search.

TL;DR: Google is enhancing Gmail with a new AI-powered "smarter search" feature, improving the relevance and speed of search results. This update considers factors like recency, most-clicked emails, and frequent contacts, helping users find emails more efficiently. The feature is available globally for personal accounts and will expand to business users later. Google is enhancing Gmail with a new AI-powered "smarter search" feature, improving the relevance and speed of search results. This update considers factors like recency, most-clicked emails, and frequent contacts, helping users find emails more efficiently. The feature is available globally for personal accounts and will expand to business users later.

Google is continuing its push into artificial intelligence being injected into as many of its apps and services as possible, and the latest piece of Google software to get a touch of AI is Gmail.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The search engine giant has announced via a new blog post that Gmail is being upgraded with a "smarter search feature powered by AI." The blog post explains the new and improved Gmail will show users the "most relevant results faster," through what is called "smarter search." This upgrade is intended to help users find information buried in their inbox much faster, and with the power of AI users will now be presented with emails that aren't just based on keywords.

According to the blog post, up until now, Gmail has been showing searched for emails based on keywords and chronological order, but now the search feature will factor in elements such as recency, most-clicked emails and frequent contacts. With the inclusion of these new factors, emails users are looking for are more likely to appear at the top of your search, which will, in turn, save users significant time.

"Most relevant" search results are rolling out globally for users with personal Google accounts, and can be accessed on the web and in the official Gmail app for Android and iOS. Once available in your account, you can toggle between "most relevant" and "most recent" results. We'll expand this to business users in the future," writes Google