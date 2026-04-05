Samsung Messages will be discontinued in July in favor of Google Messages in the US

The writing has been on the wall for some time, and Samsung has now confirmed it is discontinuing its messaging app in favor of Google Messages.

TL;DR: Samsung will discontinue its Samsung Messages app in July for devices running Android 12 or newer, urging users to switch to Google Messages as the default SMS and RCS app. Older devices and Tizen OS smartwatches will face limited support, marking a shift toward unified messaging on Galaxy phones.

Samsung has finally decided to kill its messaging app and push Google Messages as the default across its devices. The manufacturer has been slowly nudging users toward Google Messages as the default SMS and RCS app on its newer devices, and the Galaxy S26 series already ships with Google Messages as the default while skipping Samsung Messages entirely.

Now there is an official timeline for Samsung Messages' death.

In an end-of-service announcement on the Samsung Messages US page, the company confirmed the app will be discontinued in July. This applies to Galaxy users on Android 12 or newer. Devices running Android 11 or earlier will continue to support Samsung Messages, likely due to compatibility reasons.

Before Samsung Messages disappears, Samsung is recommending users switch to Google Messages and has provided instructions for devices running Android 12 and 13. The transition should be straightforward, with an on-screen guide walking users through setting Google Messages as their default.

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Those who continue using Samsung Messages after discontinuation are warned that no messages will go through "except for emergency service numbers or emergency contacts defined in your device." Users on pre-2022 Galaxy phones are also cautioned that "switching messaging applications may temporarily disrupt ongoing RCS conversations."

While Android 11 and later devices are not affected by this end-of-service announcement, older smartwatches running Tizen OS will face some limitations. These devices will be unable to display full conversation history after July, with functionality limited to reading and sending text messages.

It's unclear how many Galaxy users still rely on Samsung Messages over Google's alternative, and whether this news really affects Samsung owners, given WhatsApp's dominance across Android. While RCS has enabled secure Android-to-Android messaging as an alternative to WhatsApp, it has required all parties in a conversation to use the same app, driving the push toward a unified default. Whatever the numbers, it's the end of an era.