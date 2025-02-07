All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Take-Two stock leaps 15% after GTA 6 release date 'reaffirmed' by CEO

Take-Two Interactive stock has leaped by 15% just a day after the company 'reaffirmed' GTA 6's 2025 launch and expressed high confidence in FY26 results.

Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Take-Two Interactive's stock rose as management expects record growth in FY26 and FY27 driven by GTA 6 and other games.

Take-Two Interactive sees a substantial boost in stock value following yesterday's earnings results.

In a call to investors, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick expressed confidence that Grand Theft Auto 6 would release in 2025. "Yes, we did today reaffirm our schedule through the remainder of the calendar year. And I think we were pretty clear about that," Zelnick said. GTA 6 is listed for a Fall 2025 launch on the sheets provided to investors.

The news was spread far and wide, and the market took notice. TTWO stock is currently trading at, $210.88, up +$27.80 or 15.19% in day-to-day trading.

The stock jump wasn't all because of GTA 6. The increase was due to a combination of factors. Take-Two's Q3 results were in line with expectations, and investors were also told they could expect sequential record-breaking net bookings in FY26 (the presumed fiscal year that GTA 6 will launch within) and even the year after in FY27.

GTA 6 will undoubtedly be a significant driver for this sequential growth via full game sales and GTA Online mTX, but Take-Two also has a multitude of other games in the works including annualized 2K sports games as well as a new BioShock, Borderlands, and Mafia game.

In the same call, Zelnick said that Take-Two hasn't spent a lot of time making specific sales predictions for GTA 6.

"At the same time, we don't spend a lot of time looking at attach rates because that will take care of itself if we do a good job. We genuinely don't spend a lot of time thinking about is this going to be X number of units or Y number of units, we focus on what we can affect."

