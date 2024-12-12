All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Mafia The Old Country is set to launch 'Summer 2025' ahead of Grand Theft Auto 6

Mafia: The Old Country sees the crime saga return to its roots, and it's going to launch with plenty of time for you to finish it before GTA 6.

Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Mafia: The Old Country, developed by 2K and Hangar 13, premiered its cinematic gameplay trailer at The Game Awards. Set in 1900s Sicily, it marks the beginning of a new crime saga for the Mafia franchise. The game is expected to release in Summer 2025, ahead of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Mafia: The Old Country premiered its first cinematic gameplay trailer at The Game Awards. The 2K and Hangar 13-developed game showcases its brutal 1900s Sicily setting. Described as "the start of a new crime saga for the acclaimed Mafia franchise," it features a story that goes back to the roots of organized crime.

Mafia: The Old Country's action takes place in 1900s Sicily, image credit: 2K/Hangar 13.
2

Although this and previous Mafia games are linear, narrative-driven experiences, the fact that you could drive around cities to take on crime-related missions has always meant that the franchise has been closely linked to Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto series. Despite their very different styles, Mafia and GTA comparisons have been made for almost two decades.

The trailer for Mafia: The Old Country also provides a release window, Summer 2025, or sometime during June, July, or August. With the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 on track for a holiday 2025 release, no doubt 2K will want to get its crime game out months before the gaming world collectively jumps into Rockstar's next GTA game.

"Mafia: The Old Country is a love letter to old-style, gritty Mafia stories where players can uncover the origins of organized crime," said Nick Baynes, President of Hangar 13, "Everyone at Hangar 13 is committed to creating the most authentic and intense story of the franchise, and we can't wait for players to experience the journey with Enzo."

Here's a summary of Mafia: The Old Country's story.

Mafia: The Old Country introduces a new, original protagonist for players to embody. Enzo's story unfolds in a time when skill with a stiletto blade was a deadly asset, a lupara sawed-off shotgun was a go-to firearm, murderous vendettas raged for decades, and mafiosi patrolled their protection rackets on foot, horseback, or behind the wheel of turn-of-the-century motorcars.

Through grit and determination, Enzo has survived a childhood of indentured labor in Sicily's hellish sulfur mines. Now, through a twist of fate, he has the opportunity to join Don Torrisi's crime family, and will do whatever it takes to carve out a better life for himself. By swearing an oath, Enzo has committed himself to the Torrisi family's code of honor, with all the power and hardship it entails. He must never forget this simple truth: Family Takes Sacrifice.

NEWS SOURCE:newsroom.2k.com

