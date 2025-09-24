First gameplay for Housemarque's new game Saros revealed, has new permanent progression system

Housemarque's new survival 3D bullet-hell game Saros releases March 30, 2026 on PS5, and Sony released the first-ever gameplay for the Returnal successor.

TL;DR: Housemarque's Saros, releasing March 30, 2026, on PS5 and PS5 Pro, evolves Returnal's mechanics with permanent progression, advanced combat suit upgrades, and the new Soltari Shield. Featuring fast-paced, precision combat in shifting biomes, Saros offers a challenging, cinematic action experience where death leads to growth.

Housemarque reveals the first-ever gameplay for its new game Saros at Sony's State of Play, confirming a March 2026 release date for the game.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Saros gameplay was revealed at State of Play, showcasing an evolution on Returnal's mechanics. Housemarque's latest project features a new permanent progression system, and the tagline is "Come Back Stronger," so it sounds like some of Returnal's more frustrating features have been revamped.

"This is one small part of the permanent-progression systems we have added in Saros, which will allow you to always come back stronger after each death. These systems include the ability to upgrade your Soltari advanced combat suit & abilities if you choose to do so," creative director Gregory Louden said.

There's also the new Soltari Shield, which can absorb projectiles and allow you to "hit back hard" using power weapons. There's also familiar movement schemes like high jumps and teleport dashes, complete with the bullet hell dodging mechanics Housemarque is known for.

Saros releases on March 30, 2026 on PS5 and enhanced on PS5 Pro