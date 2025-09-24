First gameplay for Housemarque's new game Saros revealed, has new permanent progression system

Housemarque reveals the first-ever gameplay for its new game Saros at Sony's State of Play, confirming a March 2026 release date for the game.
Saros gameplay was revealed at State of Play, showcasing an evolution on Returnal's mechanics. Housemarque's latest project features a new permanent progression system, and the tagline is "Come Back Stronger," so it sounds like some of Returnal's more frustrating features have been revamped.
"This is one small part of the permanent-progression systems we have added in Saros, which will allow you to always come back stronger after each death. These systems include the ability to upgrade your Soltari advanced combat suit & abilities if you choose to do so," creative director Gregory Louden said.
There's also the new Soltari Shield, which can absorb projectiles and allow you to "hit back hard" using power weapons. There's also familiar movement schemes like high jumps and teleport dashes, complete with the bullet hell dodging mechanics Housemarque is known for.
Saros releases on March 30, 2026 on PS5 and enhanced on PS5 Pro
Arjun Devraj (Rahul Kohli), a Soltari enforcer, fights to survive on the lost colony of Carcosa under an ominous eclipse. Shape shifting biomes and hostile ruins set the stage for a fast-paced, cinematic action experience where every encounter demands precision and adaptability.
Combat unfolds as a fluid dance of dodges, shields, and parries, paired with a high-tech arsenal built of human and alien weaponry. Master enemy patterns, evolve your strategy, and face off against spectacular bosses that push every skill to the edge.
Death is not the end, with permanent upgrades, evolving equipment and the "Second Chance" system that allows you to always come back stronger.