New Grand Theft Auto 6 map leak confirmed fake by GTA 6 hoaxer
The most recent Grand Theft Auto 6 map is completely fake, and the hoaxer puts out a video on exactly how he made the bogus map.
Like most news on Grand Theft Auto 6, the recent amusement park and island game maps are totally bogus.
There's been all sorts of GTA 6 rumors flying around, like the older Project Americas (confirmed fake) and a myriad of maps showing different landmasses. A bit ago one purported GTA 6 map caused a stir in the community, appearing to show an in-game amusement park called Fred's Fun World complete with double entendres matching Rockstar's inappropriate style.
Then an island map showed up with on-screen markers. Both of these are 100% fake and the creator has fessed up and even put out a video showing how he did it.
"That's right...I did this. I faked all of it...Every leak regarding GTA VI on the entire internet. It was me. And I WILL strike again...You'll... never... see...
me...coming..." the map-maker wrote on a Medium post.
Rockstar has yet to officially announce any GTA 6 news, but trusted sources like Jason Schreier have corroborated claims that GTA 6 is set in modern day, may have an evolving campaign, and should have multiple protagonists.