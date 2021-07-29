All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New Grand Theft Auto 6 map leak confirmed fake by GTA 6 hoaxer

The most recent Grand Theft Auto 6 map is completely fake, and the hoaxer puts out a video on exactly how he made the bogus map.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Jul 29 2021 4:00 PM CDT
Like most news on Grand Theft Auto 6, the recent amusement park and island game maps are totally bogus.

New Grand Theft Auto 6 map leak confirmed fake by GTA 6 hoaxer 848 | TweakTown.com
There's been all sorts of GTA 6 rumors flying around, like the older Project Americas (confirmed fake) and a myriad of maps showing different landmasses. A bit ago one purported GTA 6 map caused a stir in the community, appearing to show an in-game amusement park called Fred's Fun World complete with double entendres matching Rockstar's inappropriate style.

Then an island map showed up with on-screen markers. Both of these are 100% fake and the creator has fessed up and even put out a video showing how he did it.

"That's right...I did this. I faked all of it...Every leak regarding GTA VI on the entire internet. It was me. And I WILL strike again...You'll... never... see...

me...coming..." the map-maker wrote on a Medium post.

Rockstar has yet to officially announce any GTA 6 news, but trusted sources like Jason Schreier have corroborated claims that GTA 6 is set in modern day, may have an evolving campaign, and should have multiple protagonists.

NEWS SOURCES:timmcdowell91.medium.com, youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

