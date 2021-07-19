GPU price declines slow down, prices are back to January 2021 levels

GPU pricing in Germany and Austria is coming down, but AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce GPU pricing is still out of control.

GPU prices are beginning to feel a little more normal... at least in Germany and Austria according to the latest data from 3DCenter. Check out their price trend chart:

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

As you can see we're finally back to around January 2021 levels when it comes to pricing for both AMD's new Radeon RX 6000 series and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. But man, were the prices freaking out of this world at their peak towards the second half of May 2021... 300%+ above MSRP.

This time last month we saw prices coming down from the 2-3 weeks before that, and now they've come down again. Just a month ago, GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs were 191% above MSRP in Germany, while Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs were 181% above MSRP... now they're 156% and 150% above MSRP, respectively.

Not that it's heaps better, but that's a pretty decent drop in the last month.