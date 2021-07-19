All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

GPU price declines slow down, prices are back to January 2021 levels

GPU pricing in Germany and Austria is coming down, but AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce GPU pricing is still out of control.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jul 19 2021 8:23 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

GPU prices are beginning to feel a little more normal... at least in Germany and Austria according to the latest data from 3DCenter. Check out their price trend chart:

GPU price declines slow down, prices are back to January 2021 levels 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

As you can see we're finally back to around January 2021 levels when it comes to pricing for both AMD's new Radeon RX 6000 series and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. But man, were the prices freaking out of this world at their peak towards the second half of May 2021... 300%+ above MSRP.

This time last month we saw prices coming down from the 2-3 weeks before that, and now they've come down again. Just a month ago, GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs were 191% above MSRP in Germany, while Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs were 181% above MSRP... now they're 156% and 150% above MSRP, respectively.

Not that it's heaps better, but that's a pretty decent drop in the last month.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, 3dcenter.org

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.