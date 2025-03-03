Retailer claims it has no stock of NVIDIA RTX 5070 GPU as rumors of dire supply keep piling up

The launch of the RTX 5070 is imminent, and yet all the rumors point to supply levels being worryingly low - leaving AMD's RX 9070 models to clean up.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's RTX 5070 GPU has already been rumored to face significant stock shortages at launch, and now a major Swedish retailer is claiming it has no initial inventory whatsoever, just ahead of the launch. When considered with all the recent gloomy chatter around shaky supply, it feels like the RTX 5070's release may not be any better than that seen with the RTX 5090.

File this one under 'o' for ominous, but there's been yet more chatter that NVIDIA's RTX 5070 GPU is going to be a bit of a no-show stock-wise on its launch day - this time from a big Swedish retailer.

An ASUS GeForce RTX 5070 ROG Strix graphics card, one of the higher-end offerings for this mid-range GPU (Image Credit: ASUS)

As a quick refresher, the RTX 5070 is the next GPU due to emerge from the Blackwell stable (and the only remaining officially announced graphics card). It's set to go on sale March 5, in just two days, although the GPU was delayed from an original release timeframe of February (a date wasn't specified by NVIDIA, just the month).

Rumors have indicated for some time that RTX 5070 stock could end up very thin on the ground - and that slight delay would seem to back up this idea - but now VideoCardz spotted a message from said major retailer in Sweden stating that essentially it hasn't got any of these GPUs at all yet.

Retailer Inet informs us that it doesn't "seem to be getting any cards in stock" and that it is planning to release RTX 5070 GPUs one-by-one, drip-fed as they come in. The retailer says it "hopes" to start releasing these graphics cards (and prebuilt PCs with them inside) in the "coming weeks," but it all sounds very pessimistic.

Supply is 'absolute garbage'?

More so because this follows other similarly gloomy forecasts through the grapevine, the most recent of which comes from Moore's Law is Dead. The well-known YouTuber - a generally reliable source on GPUs and CPUs (in our experience, anyway) - claims that he's "consistently hearing terrible things about the RTX 5070" and that "supply sounds like absolute garbage."

That really isn't mincing words, and the YouTuber acknowledges that he was hoping for a decent level of RTX 5070 GPUs coming through, but this is apparently not happening, and some distributors don't even have a single RTX 5070 to supply to big retailers like Amazon. Pretty much echoing what this Swedish retailer is saying here, of course.

Inet previously provided updates on NVIDIA's RTX 5090 and 5080 GPUs, before they launched, saying the firm would only have a couple of models of the flagship in for launch, and that the RTX 5080 was better, but there was a limited amount of cards that would sell out quickly.

That was pretty much how the stock situation panned out for those graphics cards, and it seems the RTX 5070 looks to be in a similar position to the RTX 5090 just before launch - which for a way more affordable GPU would be pretty much a disaster for availability.

We must keep repeating the mantra that these are just rumors, but there comes a point where the weight of speculation - and what's happened already with the RTX 5000 series - makes it all seem a likely enough outcome.

This might leave the door open for AMD's RX 9070 (and 9070 XT) to clean up, and with a decent amount of stock coming for those RDNA 4 models, as per rumors - a 'normal' launch quantity - Team Red is going to do well, no doubt. Although with the level of interest in RDNA 4, and the announced pricing, even a solid amount of inventory is going to disappear very quickly, most likely.

