Elon Musk shares awesome video of Cybertruck saving the world

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared an awesome animated video of the highly anticipated Cybertruck seemingly saving the world.

Musk uploaded the video to his Twitter account with the caption "Cybrrrtruck". The video shows off the Cybertruck and the Roadster in what seems to be a post-apocalyptic world where robots have taken over Earth. The Cybertruck can be seen smashing its way through robot dogs and a fence where both vehicles then latch onto a bomb.

The Cybertruck and Roadster then drag the bomb along a dirt road to eventually drive off a cliff towards what looks like a world engine from Zack Snyder's Man of Steel. Both vehicles release the bomb into the circular vortex to destroy it. As for the motivation behind Musk sharing the video, I can only suspect that he just found the video as cool as I did. For more information on this story, check out this link here.