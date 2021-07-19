All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk shares awesome video of Cybertruck saving the world

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken to his Twitter account to share an awesome video of the highly anticipated upcoming Cybertruck.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Jul 19 2021 2:34 AM CDT
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared an awesome animated video of the highly anticipated Cybertruck seemingly saving the world.

Musk uploaded the video to his Twitter account with the caption "Cybrrrtruck". The video shows off the Cybertruck and the Roadster in what seems to be a post-apocalyptic world where robots have taken over Earth. The Cybertruck can be seen smashing its way through robot dogs and a fence where both vehicles then latch onto a bomb.

The Cybertruck and Roadster then drag the bomb along a dirt road to eventually drive off a cliff towards what looks like a world engine from Zack Snyder's Man of Steel. Both vehicles release the bomb into the circular vortex to destroy it. As for the motivation behind Musk sharing the video, I can only suspect that he just found the video as cool as I did. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Elon Musk shares awesome video of Cybertruck saving the world 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:interestingengineering.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

