Elon Musk will go to space with Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic

Elon Musk has put down $10,000 for a seat on Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic rocket plane that Branson recently took to space.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Jul 13 2021 3:33 AM CDT
Richard Branson has recently completed the first fully crewed spaceflight of Virgin Galactic's spaceplane called the VSS Unity.

The VSS Unity has successfully completed four flights, with the fourth flight having Virgin Group founder Richard Branson on board. Now, Branson has told The Sunday Times that he won't be the only billionaire to make it to space on the VSS Unity, as he revealed that Elon Musk has dropped a $10,000 deposit for a seat on the spaceplane.

A Virgin Galactic spokesperson later confirmed the news about Elon Musk flying on the VSS Unity to The Wall Street Journal. The most recent price of a ticket on the VSS Unity is $250,000, so it can be assumed that Musk will be paying the full price at a later date. Before Branson's flight, Branson posted a photo of him and Elon Musk, saying, "Elon's a friend, and maybe I'll travel on one of his ships one day." For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:thetimes.co.uk, space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

