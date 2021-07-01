All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New Miles Morales patch improves ray traced reflections on PS5

Insomniac Games rolls out a new patch that improves ray-traced reflections in Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 5.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Jul 1 2021 1:36 PM CDT
Today the tech wizards at Insomniac Games rolled out a new patch that improves ray traced reflections in Spider-Man Miles Morales on PlayStation 5, but the results aren't super noticeable.

New Miles Morales patch improves ray traced reflections on PS5 2 | TweakTown.com

Miles Morales is basically the best-looking game of 2020, and the ray-traced visuals on PS5 ensured the console launched with a bang. The game already looks incredible and the ray tracing effects are superb--there's full reflections in windows, puddles, oceans, etc. Now Insomniac has rolled out a patch to make things look even better in the Performance RT mode, which offers 60FPS gameplay with ray tracing turned on.

Version 1.10 (PS5)

  • Global stability fixes and performance improvements
  • Improvements to ray-traced reflection quality in the Performance RT graphics mode
  • Fix for an issue with motion blur on certain pedestrians

Admittedly the results weren't too obvious to me and there wasn't any real night and day differences, at least with the environmental-based reflections. We've done a comparison shot below and you can see the differences aren't too radical. Also remember that AI/pedestrian density seems to take a hit with Performance RT mode turned on.

NEWS SOURCE:support.insomniac.games

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

