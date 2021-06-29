All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: The latest on GTA 6: female character, modern setting, release in 2025

Mexican billionaire is 'working' on getting his bank to accept Bitcoin

The third wealthiest individual in Mexico has said that he is currently 'working' on getting his bank to accept Bitcoin.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Jun 29 2021 3:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The world of cryptocurrency has seen better days as of late after China announced its crackdown on the main digital currency, Bitcoin.

Mexican billionaire is 'working' on getting his bank to accept Bitcoin 01 | TweakTown.com

China announced its ban on Bitcoin, and in the following weeks, the value of the Bitcoin steadily dropped for most of May and June. The price dropped all the way down to $30,000 from a high in April of $63,000. Some positive news for the cryptocurrency is coming out of Mexico as the nation's third-richest individual has said that he is currently "working" to get his bank to accept Bitcoin.

The announcement comes from billionaire and cryptocurrency advocate Ricardo Salinas Pliego, who has openly backed Bitcoin and even recommends any investor to have Bitcoin in their portfolio. Salinas personally holds 10% of his liquid portfolio in cryptocurrency, and according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Salinas' net worth has risen $2.8 billion in 2021 to $15.8 billion.

Here's what Salinas said via Twitter, "Sure, I recommend the use of Bitcoin, and me and my bank are working to be the first bank in Mexico to accept Bitcoin, if you need more details or information, follow me on my Twitter account."

Buy at Amazon

Bitcoin Commemorative Coin 24K Gold Plated BTC Limited Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$4.45
$4.45$4.49$5.30
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/28/2021 at 10:54 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.