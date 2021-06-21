All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Senate confirmed to be briefed with slides of 'off-planet vehicles'

Journalist who broke the UFO story in The New York Times has said he can confirm the Senate has been briefed on off-world vehicles.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Jun 21 2021 3:35 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Many people expect a massive unclassified report on UFOs or UAP's as personal military calls them to be presented to the Senate in the coming days.

Senate confirmed to be briefed with slides of 'off-planet vehicles' 01 | TweakTown.com

We have been covering this story extensively, and the first journalist to break the story in The New York Times was Ralph Blumenthal, who has recently appeared on the Fade to Black radio show with Jimmy Church ahead of the report. According to Blumenthal, "Congressional committees were briefed on the issue of materials recovery", and that the "Senate Armed Services Committee and the Senate Intelligence Committee" were briefed with slides that referenced "off-planet vehicles."

Some members of the Congressional committees that have been a part of this briefing have said that the information contained in the report isn't very exciting but does raise big concerns for national security. As I have outlined in a previous post, it seems the report will heavily lean towards emphasizing that these sightings of UAP's are a national security risk and that government bodies more so consider them to be constructed by some other nation rather than confirming extraterrestrial life existence prematurely.

If you are interested in reading the "proof" of alien life that has recently gone viral, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Pegasus Hobbies War of The Worlds (2005) 1:144 Scale Alien Tripod Mode

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$65.54
$65.54--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/20/2021 at 8:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.