Here's what to know about UFO 'proof' ahead of US intelligence report

The Senate is expecting a report on UFOs delivered by US intelligence agencies by June 25, and here's what you need to know.

Unidentified flying objects (UFO) have been a topic that has stigma attached to it for quite a long time, but now a new report headed for the US Senate may shine some light on the topic.

The US Senate will be receiving a detailed report on UFOs, or what the government calls them unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), on June 25, and it's expected that some unclassified information will be released that will explain some recently released videos. People have been waiting for this report for many months now, and before it's released, there are some videos/pieces of information you should know.

Politicians that have already been briefed on the report have said that the information the report contains isn't very exciting, but it did raise some serious concerns for national security. In a comment to the NY Post, D-NY Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney said that the main issue is the safety and security of US military personal, and knowing the capabilities of the object.

It seems the report will heavily lean towards emphasizing that these sightings of UAP's are a national security risk and that government bodies more so consider them to be constructed by some other nation rather than confirming extraterrestrial life existence prematurely.

Regardless of the coming report will confirm aliens or not, the public will soon get more information about the strange objects recorded by the US military. Below is "proof" that should be watched before reading about the coming report.

Sean Patrick Maloney said, "We take the issue of unexplained aerial phenomena seriously to the extent that we're dealing with the safety and security of US military personnel or the national security interests of the United States, so we want to know what we're dealing with. I think it's important to understand that there are legitimate questions involving the safety and security of our personnel, and in our operations and in our sensitive activities, and we all know that there's [a] proliferation of technologies out there. We need to understand the space a little bit better."