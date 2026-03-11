TweakTown
TweakTown editor Anthony Garreffa recovering after suffering a stroke

TweakTown editor Anthony Garreffa is recovering in hospital after suffering a serious stroke last month. The road to recovery will be long.

TL;DR: Anthony Garreffa, a longtime TweakTown editor, suffered a serious stroke on February 23, 2026, and is currently recovering in hospital with gradual progress in speech and movement. His recovery will be lengthy, and a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to assist with medical and rehabilitation expenses.

Long-time TweakTown editor Anthony Garreffa is recovering in hospital after a serious stroke in late February.

On Monday, February 23, 2026, Anthony suffered a stroke and has since been receiving care in the hospital stroke ward. There were additional complications in the days following the event, further complicating the situation.

Thankfully, Anthony has begun making gradual progress in his recovery. Recently, he has been able to speak a little, understand communication, and regain some movement on his right side. However, the recovery process is expected to be long and will require significant rehabilitation.

Anthony has been a core part of the TweakTown team for so many years and is one of the most recognizable voices on the site. Over that time, he has written thousands of articles (almost an incredible 29,000!) covering GPUs, AI, gaming hardware, and major developments across the technology industry. He has traveled the globe attending tech events in the USA, Taiwan, and Europe. Many have had the chance to experience Anthony's warm, calm nature, and his unwavering thirst for all things tech.

Beyond his work as a journalist, Anthony is also a close friend to many of us within the TweakTown team and someone who has built strong relationships across the global tech community. Everyone at TweakTown wishes Anthony strength as he begins his recovery.

For readers and community members who would like to support Anthony during this time, his sister has created a GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical and recovery-related costs. Your support, no matter the amount, will have a meaningful impact on Anthony and his family. Learn more or make a contribution here.

