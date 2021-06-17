All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 6Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Top Gun crossover coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator

Top Gun's Maverick is coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator this year on consoles/PC to coincide with the big new feature film.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Jun 17 2021 1:26 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Top Gun's Maverick is coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator for PC and console, complete with another expansion pack in 2021.

Top Gun crossover coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator 44 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Today Microsoft announced the Maverick expansion pack for Flight Simulator, which brings the eponymous big screen legend to the gaming world. Not much is known about the crossover other than it will coincide with the movie's release on November 19, 2021.

The company says the expansion is all about going fast: "All I can say is that we're going to go fast, like really fast, and we're going to be in the danger zone." More expansions are coming this year and next year; Microsoft has one other big expansion planned for 2021 and six more planned for 2022.

"The goal is to make the ultimate sim. You should expect the unexpected; just like with Maverick I don't think anyone expected that, and we'll be seeing more of that. And it will get the gamers and the simmers' hearts pounding,"said Microsoft Flight Simulator boss Jorg Neumann.

Flight Simulator is coming to Xbox Series X and S on July 27, 2021

Top Gun crossover coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator 43 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Logitech G PRO Flight Yoke System

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$169.99
$169.99$169.99$169.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/17/2021 at 1:52 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.