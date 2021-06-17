Top Gun crossover coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator

Top Gun's Maverick is coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator this year on consoles/PC to coincide with the big new feature film.

Today Microsoft announced the Maverick expansion pack for Flight Simulator, which brings the eponymous big screen legend to the gaming world. Not much is known about the crossover other than it will coincide with the movie's release on November 19, 2021.

The company says the expansion is all about going fast: "All I can say is that we're going to go fast, like really fast, and we're going to be in the danger zone." More expansions are coming this year and next year; Microsoft has one other big expansion planned for 2021 and six more planned for 2022.

"The goal is to make the ultimate sim. You should expect the unexpected; just like with Maverick I don't think anyone expected that, and we'll be seeing more of that. And it will get the gamers and the simmers' hearts pounding,"said Microsoft Flight Simulator boss Jorg Neumann.

Flight Simulator is coming to Xbox Series X and S on July 27, 2021