Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 uses up to 81GB of downloads per HOUR to play the game

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 consumes 180Mbps of internet bandwidth while flying, which works out to a data cap busting 81GB per hour.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 uses up to 81GB of downloads per HOUR to play the game
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 chows down on around 81GB per hour streaming the data required to show the (very, very beautiful) world as you're flying through the game.

Flight Simulator 2024 streaming data demands up to as high as 180Mbps while flying, which places peak utilization at around 81GB per hour of gameplay at high LOD (level of detail) settings when flying over densely populated areas in the game.

Why the big change in downloads being used per hour? Microsoft and Asobo Studios -- in their infinite wisdom -- wanted to make the game installation size of Flight Simulator 2024, and in doing so, it really soaks down any and all of your internet, which is a huge problem. Flight Simulator 2020 demanded a 130GB to 400GB installation size, while Flight Simulator 2024 is reduced to just 30GB on your storage.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 used around 100Mbps in comparison, again, while flying through densely populated photogrammetry areas, like major cities. This could drop to around 10Mbps through lower-detailed areas, while the average bandwidth requirement was 50Mbps. But now that the Flight Simulator 2024 technical alpha is in the wild, it weighs in at just 9GB compared the full release of 30GB.

Not everyone has 180Mbps+ internet, and even if you do... you can't be chewing through 81GB+ per hour, especially if Flight Simulator 2024 was the next game for you. You'd need unlimited data caps for that, and your internet service provider (ISP) is going to question where the hell 81GB+ per hour is going.

TECHNICAL Alpha Notes

  • All text is in English, and other languages are not available.
  • Online multiplayer is not available.
  • Game modes are limited to Discovery, Career, Challenges, and Free Flight.
  • Career mode is limited to initial missions and the Flightseeing specialization.
  • Challenges mode is limited to one option at a time.
  • The Marketplace and Activities (tutorials, training, etc.) are not available.
  • Aircraft are limited to a few options.
  • The aircraft configurator is not available.
  • Achievements are disabled.
  • VR is not available.

We are also aware of the below known issues:

  • You may encounter obvious crashes, bugs, and issue.
  • Loading times may be significantly longer than expected, in particular on initial boot. While a progress bar is sometimes not shown, the sim will continue to load-please be patient.
  • When completing different activities in succession (for example, completing a Challenge, then launching a Free Flight), you may lose controller input.
  • Workaround: Restart the sim.
  • Peripheral default mappings are missing (in most cases). Gamepad and mouse/keyboard will function by default. Most other peripherals must be mapped using custom settings.
Photo of the product for sale

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 - Premium Deluxe SteelBook Edition

NEWS SOURCE:forums.flightsimulator.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

