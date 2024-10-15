Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 uses up to 81GB of downloads per HOUR to play the game

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 consumes 180Mbps of internet bandwidth while flying, which works out to a data cap busting 81GB per hour.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 chows down on around 81GB per hour streaming the data required to show the (very, very beautiful) world as you're flying through the game.

Flight Simulator 2024 streaming data demands up to as high as 180Mbps while flying, which places peak utilization at around 81GB per hour of gameplay at high LOD (level of detail) settings when flying over densely populated areas in the game.

Why the big change in downloads being used per hour? Microsoft and Asobo Studios -- in their infinite wisdom -- wanted to make the game installation size of Flight Simulator 2024, and in doing so, it really soaks down any and all of your internet, which is a huge problem. Flight Simulator 2020 demanded a 130GB to 400GB installation size, while Flight Simulator 2024 is reduced to just 30GB on your storage.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 used around 100Mbps in comparison, again, while flying through densely populated photogrammetry areas, like major cities. This could drop to around 10Mbps through lower-detailed areas, while the average bandwidth requirement was 50Mbps. But now that the Flight Simulator 2024 technical alpha is in the wild, it weighs in at just 9GB compared the full release of 30GB.

Not everyone has 180Mbps+ internet, and even if you do... you can't be chewing through 81GB+ per hour, especially if Flight Simulator 2024 was the next game for you. You'd need unlimited data caps for that, and your internet service provider (ISP) is going to question where the hell 81GB+ per hour is going.

