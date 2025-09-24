Microsoft Flight Sim coming to PlayStation 5

The reports were true: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is indeed coming to PlayStation 5, and it'll take flight during the holidays on December 8, 2025.

TL;DR: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will launch on PS5 in December, ending its Xbox exclusivity. The game leverages PS5 and DualSense features for immersive flight experiences, including adaptive triggers and ATC audio. PSVR2 support arrives in 2026, with dynamic missions and a robust content marketplace enhancing realism and engagement.

Xbox loses yet another exclusive as Microsoft Flight Simulator is confirmed for a PS5 release.

Flight Sim 2024 is officially coming to PS5 in December, Microsoft announced at Sony's State of Play. Microsoft's cross-platform position remains clear as Xbox continues to eliminate software exclusivity in a bid to sell more games, especially now that Sony's PS5 has reached 80.3 million sales.

"We unleashed the full power of the PS5 and PS5 Pro so aviation enthusiasts can now, for the first time on PlayStation, fly anywhere on the globe at any time of day or year, land at over 40,000 airports and runways and at over 60,000 helipads," said Flight Sim studio head Jorg Neumann.

The Flight Sim team has also confirmed DualSense support, including adaptive triggers that can simulate air resistance.

"To make this PlayStation experience truly shine, we embraced the immersive features offered by the DualSense wireless controller. Adaptive triggers respond to different speeds and surface types on the ground and provide sloped resistance in the air. Communications from air traffic control (ATC) play through the controller speaker, simulating the feel of a real cockpit. Gyro controls, lightbar support, and a customizable touchpad further enhance the immersion during flight."

Flight Sim 24 will get PSVR2 support in 2026, and it'll of course ship with a "robust marketplace" of content that gamers can purchase--remember, this is one of Microsoft's most dedicated service games.