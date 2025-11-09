Boeing to start training pilots with Microsoft Flight Simulator

TL;DR: Boeing's new Virtual Airplane Procedures Trainer, powered by Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and Microsoft Azure, offers flexible, cloud-based pilot training accessible on multiple devices. Optimized for the 737 MAX, it enables customized lessons and realistic flight simulation without requiring high-end hardware, enhancing pilot readiness and training efficiency.

For those who have seen Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 in action, you'll no doubt be in awe of how it not only recreates a 1:1 digital twin of the planet powered by the cloud, satellite data, and Microsoft Azure technology, but it also delivers a realistic simulation of flying. From small planes to commercial aircraft recreated with realistic physics, as well as all major airports accounted for, it's the ultimate version of the flight sim that has been a thing since the days of MS-DOS.

The news that Boeing is launching a new training tool and platform, powered by Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Flight Simulator, for its pilots is not entirely surprising, given the source material. Although Microsoft Flight Simulator is still technically a PC game that can be purchased on Steam, it's the kind of simulation that makes sense to use as a training tool for both existing and aspiring pilots.

Boeing's new Virtual Airplane Procedures Trainer (VAPT) is designed not only for pilots but also for flight training teams, providing them with access to Microsoft Flight Simulator's deep customization and accessibility tools to create custom lessons.

"We're very excited about the launch of Virtual Airplane. This new software will significantly impact how and when pilots and operators train and will provide them with much-needed flexibility," said Chris Raymond, Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Global Services. "This new platform reflects Boeing's commitment to digital innovation as we seek to leverage the latest technologies to improve our offerings and outcomes for our customers."

The good news is that pilots won't need access to a high-powered GeForce RTX rig to jump into Virtual Airplane, as one of the goals was to ensure that pilots could practise or train anywhere. Virtual Airplane will leverage Microsoft Azure and the cloud, allowing trainees to get started on an iPad, laptop, or desktop. Not all lessons will involve the traditional Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 presentation, as some will be brief or simple tasks that may only require interaction with a plane's Control Display Unit (CDU).

Currently tailored and optimized for the Boeing 737 MAX, additional Boeing planes are set to be added in the future.