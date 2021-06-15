STALKER 2 requires SSD on PC, GeForce GTX 1080 Ti recommended

STALKER 2 will not run on your ancient mechanical HDD... developers require SSD and 150GB of storage space to run the game.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl is shaping up really beautifully so far, with the open-world shooter set in the world after the events of the nuclear disaster in Chernobyl -- but on the PC you're going to need an SSD.

VIEW GALLERY - 10 IMAGES

The PC system requirements for STALKER 2 are now available, where at a minimum the developer wants you to have Windows 10 and 8GB of RAM. CPU wise, STALKER 2 needs at a minimum an Intel Core i5-7600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X processor. You will need an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics card, and at least 150GB of free space on your SSD.

STALKER 2's recommended requirements on the PC are a little higher-end than that, with an Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor required, and 16GB of RAM. GPU requirements are boosted up to an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card for Team Green, while Team Red has the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT recommended.

STALKER 2 isn't the only game where an SSD is recommended on the PC, with Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands both having SSDs as recommended. But with the game looking as good as it does, and the big open-world surely bumping those requirements up in order to require an SSD.

Minimum requirements

OS : Windows 10

CPU : Intel Core i5-7600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

RAM : 8GB

GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

Drive Space: 150GB - SSD required

Recommended requirements