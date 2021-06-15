All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 6Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

STALKER 2 requires SSD on PC, GeForce GTX 1080 Ti recommended

STALKER 2 will not run on your ancient mechanical HDD... developers require SSD and 150GB of storage space to run the game.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jun 15 2021 8:05 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl is shaping up really beautifully so far, with the open-world shooter set in the world after the events of the nuclear disaster in Chernobyl -- but on the PC you're going to need an SSD.

STALKER 2 requires SSD on PC, GeForce GTX 1080 Ti recommended 08 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 10 IMAGES

The PC system requirements for STALKER 2 are now available, where at a minimum the developer wants you to have Windows 10 and 8GB of RAM. CPU wise, STALKER 2 needs at a minimum an Intel Core i5-7600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X processor. You will need an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics card, and at least 150GB of free space on your SSD.

STALKER 2's recommended requirements on the PC are a little higher-end than that, with an Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor required, and 16GB of RAM. GPU requirements are boosted up to an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card for Team Green, while Team Red has the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT recommended.

STALKER 2 isn't the only game where an SSD is recommended on the PC, with Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands both having SSDs as recommended. But with the game looking as good as it does, and the big open-world surely bumping those requirements up in order to require an SSD.

STALKER 2 requires SSD on PC, GeForce GTX 1080 Ti recommended 03 | TweakTown.comSTALKER 2 requires SSD on PC, GeForce GTX 1080 Ti recommended 04 | TweakTown.com
STALKER 2 requires SSD on PC, GeForce GTX 1080 Ti recommended 05 | TweakTown.comSTALKER 2 requires SSD on PC, GeForce GTX 1080 Ti recommended 06 | TweakTown.com

Minimum requirements

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-7600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB
  • Drive Space: 150GB - SSD required

Recommended requirements

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • RAM: 16GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER / GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
  • Drive Space: 150GB - SSD required
STALKER 2 requires SSD on PC, GeForce GTX 1080 Ti recommended 07 | TweakTown.comSTALKER 2 requires SSD on PC, GeForce GTX 1080 Ti recommended 08 | TweakTown.com
STALKER 2 requires SSD on PC, GeForce GTX 1080 Ti recommended 09 | TweakTown.comSTALKER 2 requires SSD on PC, GeForce GTX 1080 Ti recommended 10 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$84.53
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/15/2021 at 2:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.