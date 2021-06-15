BioWare's new GM is laser-focused on rebuilding studio's reputation
BioWare gets a seasoned new general manager that's focused on building great games and restoring the studio's reputation.
Lots of BioWare's key talent have left the studio, including ex-general manager Casey Hudson, who left in December 2020. Now BioWare has found someone to fill Hudson's shoes.
BioWare just announced that interim GM Gary McKay is now serving full-time as the new general manager of the studio. McKay had previously served one year as BioWare's senior director of development operations. Now the 20-year industry veteran is GM and VP or BioWare's Edmonton and Austin branches.
In a recent blog post, McKay says he's strongly focused on winning gamers over again. "This studio is unique in that it has an incredible history of building critically successful games and universes that are truly beloved by so many fans. For me, success is all about rebuilding that reputation, and delivering on that promise of quality."
BioWare's new Dragon Age and Mass Effect games.
Following Mass Effect Andromeda and the failed live service game Anthem, BioWare is now focusing on flagship franchises like Mass Effect and Dragon Age. There are new games in development for both franchises but Dragon Age 4 is slated to release first, possibly as soon as 2023.
McKay got his start at EA back in 1998, spending 7 years as the company's franchise development director. Then he moved on to other studios like Propaganda Games, GREE Canada, and Roadhouse Interactive. McKay has spent more than 20 years in the video games industry and is a seasoned leader.
Hopefully we hear more about BioWare's future games at the EA Play Live event on July 26.
Here's a list of the major BioWare departures over recent years:
Noteworthy BioWare Departures
- Drew Karpyshyn, lead writer on Mass Effect and Anthem, left in 2012, and then again in 2018
- David Gaider, lead writer of Dragon Age series, left in 2016
- Chris Schlerf, writer on Mass Effect: Andromeda, left in 2016
- Ian Frazier, Lead Designer of Mass Effect: Andromeda, shifted from BioWare to EA Motive in 2017
- Aaron Flynn, ex-General Manager, left in July 2017, shortly after Mass Effect: Andromeda's launch and after 17 years with BioWare (replaced by Casey Hudson, who previously had left in 2014)
- Mike Laidlaw, ex-Dragon Age creative director, left in October 2017 after 14 years with BioWare
- James Ohlen, lead designer on Baldur's Gate, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, and Dragon Age: Origins, leaves BioWare in July 2018 after 22 years
- Ben Irving, lead producer on Anthem, left August 2019 after 8 years with the company
- Fernando Melo, producer on Mass Effect Andromeda, Dragon Age Origins, Dragon Age 2, senior producer on Dragon Age 4, left August 2019 after 12 years with company
- Mark Darrah, executive producer on Dragon Age, Anthem, Mass Effect Andromeda, left BioWare in 2020 after 23 years with the company
- Casey Hudson, general manager, rejoined BioWare in 2017 to lead as GM and left in 2020, spent nearly 20 years with the studio