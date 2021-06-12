All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 6Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Jordan Vogt-Roberts working on game-related projects beyond Metal Gear

Kong Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts teases new games-related movie projects beyond the new Metal Gear Solid film.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Jun 12 2021 5:50 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Jordan Vogt-Roberts teases new game-related projects that may be in the works before or after the new Metal Gear Solid movie.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts working on game-related projects beyond Metal Gear 643 | TweakTown.com

Photo credit: Spdrmnkyxiii

During a brief E3 2021 panel, Kong Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts discussed gaming, the new Metal Gear film, and other projects. Working on Metal Gear Solid is a dream come true, Roberts said, but negotiations for the film were nearly a decade in the making. Roberts says the film took more than 7 years to secure.

The Metal Gear Solid movie isn't the end of Roberts' game adaptations. "There's other game things and other IPs I'm working on. A big part of my driving force is to be a part of these things and to re-write how people see these franchises," Roberts said during the interview.

The Metal Gear project has yet to be greenlit for full production, but Star Wars' Oscar Isaac has signed up to play Solid Snake. Jurassic World writer Derek Connolly will write the script, and Avi Arad will produce.

Roberts is also working on a new Gundam film.

Read Also: New Splinter Cell, Far Cry, and Castlevania TV shows announced

Buy at Amazon

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$17.95
$17.99$19.88$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/12/2021 at 5:38 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.