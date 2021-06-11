New Splinter Cell, Far Cry, and Castlevania TV shows announced

Splinter Cell is back...as a Netflix TV show alongside two new Far Cry animated TV shows (including a rad Blood Dragon anime)

Splinter Cell is coming back...but not as a new game.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Today Netflix announced a bunch of new shows based on video games. Ubisoft and Netflix are teaming up to make a new Splinter Cell animated series, as well as two new animated shows based on Far Cry. Here's some details:

Splinter Cell - 8 episodes, John Wick creator Derek Kolstad to write. It will be produced by Sun Creature and Fost.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix - 6 episodes, Castlevania TV show producer Adi Shankar attached as creator and executive producer. The series is an original anime featuring alter egos of Ubisoft characters in a deep homage to the early 90s. The show will be produced by animation studio Bobbypills.

Far Cry - No real details other than the announcement, will be animated.

Adi Shankar shared more details about Captain Laserhawk on Twitter, confirming it'll be a "cyberpunk dystopia set in 1992."

"Think Captain N: The Game Masters but good. The animation is being done by Bobbypills. We've blended a plethora of art styles to deliver a visually distinct nostalgic acid trip. Mehdi Leffad is our series director. Artist "Balak" is the creative director of Bobby Pills also overseeing this production."

Netflix is also making a new Castlevania spin-off starring Richter Belmont (Rondo of Blood): "An all new series starring Richter Belmont (the son of Sypha and Trevor) and Maria Renard, set in France during the French Revolution, is currently in the works."

Other video game Netflix shows include:

Cuphead - Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious but persuadable brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game.

Arcane - New show based on League of Legends