Star Wars' Oscar Isaac will portray Solid Snake in new Metal Gear film

Star Wars and X-Men star Oscar Isaac with portray the iconic and gruff Snake in the upcoming Metal Gear Solid film adaptation.

According to Deadline, Oscar Isaac just landed his dream role. Isaac is slated to play Solid Snake in Jordan Vogt-Roberts' new Metal Gear movie--a role that Isaac publicly expressed interest in. The film may be a long ways away, though. Isaac is currently working on a laundry list of films and adaptations, and will star in Marvel's new Moon Knight movie.

Jurassic World writer Derek Connolly will pen a script cemented in Hideo Kojima's vast, espionage-driven story arc. Avi Arad, who has been attached to innumerable Marvel and Spider-Man projects, will produce. There's no official details on which game the film will adapt, or who will play which characters alongside Isaac.