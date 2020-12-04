All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs up for grabs!

Star Wars' Oscar Isaac will portray Solid Snake in new Metal Gear film

Star Wars' Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) will portray gruff soldier Solid Snake in the new live-action Metal Gear Solid movie.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Dec 4 2020 2:09 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Star Wars and X-Men star Oscar Isaac with portray the iconic and gruff Snake in the upcoming Metal Gear Solid film adaptation.

Star Wars' Oscar Isaac will portray Solid Snake in new Metal Gear film 65 | TweakTown.com

Photo credit: Spdrmnkyxiii

According to Deadline, Oscar Isaac just landed his dream role. Isaac is slated to play Solid Snake in Jordan Vogt-Roberts' new Metal Gear movie--a role that Isaac publicly expressed interest in. The film may be a long ways away, though. Isaac is currently working on a laundry list of films and adaptations, and will star in Marvel's new Moon Knight movie.

Jurassic World writer Derek Connolly will pen a script cemented in Hideo Kojima's vast, espionage-driven story arc. Avi Arad, who has been attached to innumerable Marvel and Spider-Man projects, will produce. There's no official details on which game the film will adapt, or who will play which characters alongside Isaac.

Follow on Google News
Buy at Amazon

Star Wars: Squadrons - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$20.51
$31.52$38.38$39.88
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/4/2020 at 1:52 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:deadline.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.