All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 6Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Shadow Warrior 3's Flying Wild Hog to reveal new game at Devolver's E3

Flying Wild Hog is working on four separate projects, and we know about three of them. The fourth game will be revealed soon.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Jun 11 2021 10:24 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Shadow Warrior 3 developer Flying Wild Hog is working on four new projects right now, and the next one will be revealed at Devolver Digital's E3 showcase.

Shadow Warrior 3's Flying Wild Hog to reveal new game at Devolver's E3 54 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Devolver Digital recently detailed its E3 plans, confirming five new game reveals from studios like Galvanic Games, Doinksoft, and Flying Wild Hog. That last one is particularly interesting. We know Flying Wild Hog has expanded its workforce to 300 developers and that it's currently developing four projects:

Shadow Warrior 3's Flying Wild Hog to reveal new game at Devolver's E3 523 | TweakTown.com

"The company's bold new vision for monetization as a service promises five new game reveals from developers including Flying Wild Hog, Galvanic Games, and Doinksoft as well as release date announcements for Phantom Abyss and Death's Door,"reads a press release.

Shadow Warrior 3 is being published by Devolver Digital. Based on this announcement, it's implied Devolver will also help publish another game from Flying Wild Hog.

Devolver's showcase begins Saturday, June 12 at 1:30PM PST, 4:30PM EST.

Flying Wild Hog was recently acquired by Embracer Group and has been nestled under Koch Media's Deep Silver label. It's also interesting Flying Wild Hog's new game will be announced during the Devolver stream and not the new Koch Media Primetime event on June 11.

Buy at Amazon

Battlefield 2042 - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/10/2021 at 4:14 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.