Shadow Warrior 3's Flying Wild Hog to reveal new game at Devolver's E3

Flying Wild Hog is working on four separate projects, and we know about three of them. The fourth game will be revealed soon.

Shadow Warrior 3 developer Flying Wild Hog is working on four new projects right now, and the next one will be revealed at Devolver Digital's E3 showcase.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Devolver Digital recently detailed its E3 plans, confirming five new game reveals from studios like Galvanic Games, Doinksoft, and Flying Wild Hog. That last one is particularly interesting. We know Flying Wild Hog has expanded its workforce to 300 developers and that it's currently developing four projects:

"The company's bold new vision for monetization as a service promises five new game reveals from developers including Flying Wild Hog, Galvanic Games, and Doinksoft as well as release date announcements for Phantom Abyss and Death's Door,"reads a press release.

Shadow Warrior 3 is being published by Devolver Digital. Based on this announcement, it's implied Devolver will also help publish another game from Flying Wild Hog.

Devolver's showcase begins Saturday, June 12 at 1:30PM PST, 4:30PM EST.

Flying Wild Hog was recently acquired by Embracer Group and has been nestled under Koch Media's Deep Silver label. It's also interesting Flying Wild Hog's new game will be announced during the Devolver stream and not the new Koch Media Primetime event on June 11.