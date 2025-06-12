The Witcher 3 to get brand-new story DLC, earliest release slated for 2026

CD Projekt Red may not be finished with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as a report claims a new story DLC is currently in active development.

After showcasing The Witcher 4 in a recent tech demo that shook the internet, a new report has surfaced claiming developer CD Projekt Red is working on a new story for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, a decade after the game released.

The report comes from Polish YouTuber Remigiusz Maciaszek, who shared information in a new episode of his podcast where he said he has heard from multiple sources that CD Projekt Red is working on a new story-based DLC for The Witcher 3, and that it's in active development.

This DLC is reportedly being handled by Fool's Theory, a studio that consists of former senior developers who worked on The Witcher 3. It was only at the end of last month that CD Projekt Red confirmed that 60 million copies of The Witcher 3 have been sold, and that Cyberpunk 2 has entered into the pre-production phase.

Moreover, CD Projekt Red is currently working on nine projects, three of which are still completely under wraps and haven't been unveiled/announced. It's possible that one of these projects is a new Witcher 3 DLC.

As for the information from Maciaszek, the YouTuber says that he has heard the intended release window for the rumored DLC is sometime in 2026, with there currently not being any information about its size, price, or contents, specifically the story it will tell or how it could even connect The Witcher 3 to the upcoming Witcher 4.

"Based on the information we've gathered, the unannounced project from CD Projekt Red, being developed by Fool's Theory, is a story-based DLC for The Witcher 3," they said during the video. "And this information has been confirmed by several independent sources." "Now, a very important point. We have to separate what we know from what we don't know. We know that this is a DLC for The Witcher 3. I've come across one piece of information, though I can't confirm it any further, that the earliest release would be next year. We also have a rough idea of the release order: first, console mods, then the Witcher 3 DLC, then The Witcher 4, and then the Witcher 1 remake." "What we don't know: we don't know how long it will be, whether it will cost money or be free, and if it does cost money, what the price will be. We also have no idea when the release date is."

As always, take this information with a healthy amount of skepticism, as CD Projekt Red hasn't officially revealed anything regarding a new Witcher 3 DLC.