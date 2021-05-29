All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Saints Row V, Dead Island 2 and more likely at new Koch Media E3 event

Deep Silver parent company Koch Media is holding its own E3-timed digital stream, and we could see Saints Row V and Dead Island 2.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, May 29 2021 12:11 PM CDT
Deep Silver's parent company Koch Media is holding its own E3-timed showcase on Friday, June 11 at 12PM PST/ 3PM EST.

Get ready, Dead Island and Saints Row fans. Deep Silver should finally reveal Dead Island 2 gameplay and/or Saints Row V at the upcoming Koch Prime Time stream on June 11. Deep Silver's dev teams have been working both games for a long time now, and it's possible one of them could release in 2021-2022 based on previous executive comments.

In a recent presentation, Koch Media said it expects "notable organic growth expected in Games segments driven by significant product releases in 2021 and beyond."

Koch Media oversees multiple development studios including Volition, Dambuster Studios, Warhorse Studios, and the newly formed Free Radical, who is helming a Timesplitters game. There's also Flying Wild Hog, who is developing Shadow Warrior 3.

These things are announced for a FY2021 release so you'll definitely see them at the show:

  • Hotwheels Unleashed
  • Shadow Warrior 3
  • After the Fall VR

Right now, Koch Media has multiple teams working on different projects. Not all of them are nestled under Deep Silver, but these games typically earn the lion's share of revenues.

  • Dambuster - Dead Island 2
  • Warhorse - New unannounced project
  • Volition - Saints Row V
  • Fishlabs - Chorus
  • Flying Wild Hog - Shadow Warrior 3

The event will be streamed on a curiously weird weknowsomethingyoudontknow Twitch channel.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

