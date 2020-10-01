Shadow Warrior dev teases their 'most ambitious new game to date'

Shadow Warrior developer Flying Wild Hog is making their most ambitious game ever, teams up with Focus Home Interactive.

Shadow Warrior developer Flying Wild Hog are working on an ambitious (and likely outrageous) new game, and it's their biggest yet.

Hot on the heels of Shadow Warrior 3, Flying Wild Hog is already planning their next game. The studio recently confirmed their new unannounced project will be their "most ambitious to date." To help fund the game and secure distribution, the studio is teaming up with Focus Home Interactive to make the dream a reality.

A recent press release announcement confirms the project will be action-based and that it'll surprise gamers:

"Focus Home Interactive is the perfect partner for Flying Wild Hog. We both share a love for creating unique, exciting worlds filled with crazy gameplay. We also deeply care for quality and creativity. FHI's teams support us not only with great trust for our vision, but also help us to forge that vision into an outstanding game. We are sure that our partnership will bloom into an amazing experience for players around the world. Fans of original action games can expect quite a surprise!" studio CEO Michal Szustak said in the release.

"At Focus Home Interactive, we have a directive to bring exciting and innovative games to the market, and with their upcoming title we know that Flying Wild Hog will reach the objectives we have on all of our projects, in terms of both quality and originality,"announced John Bert, COO at Focus Home Interactive.

"We are enthusiastic to be working with this professional team, who are masters in the art of creating spectacular, action-packed games."

Focus Home is a good fit for the Shadow Warrior devs. The publisher routinely pushes successful AA-tier games like A Plague Tale: Innocence, Vampyr, The Surge, Farming Simulator, and all of Spiders' current RPGs like Greedfall and The Technomancer.

We don't know any details about the mysterious project but based on Wang Lo's iconic persona, it's fair to assume it'll be ridiculous and hilarious in some way.