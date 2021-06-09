All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Astronomer says Thursday's solar eclipse will look like a 'death star'

The very first solar eclipse of 2021 will happen this coming Thursday, and it will look like a 'ring of fire' or the 'death star'.

Published Wed, Jun 9 2021 3:33 AM CDT
This coming Thursday, Earth will be blessed with the first solar eclipse of 2021, and according to one astronomer, it will look like the Star Wars "death star".

Astronomer says Thursday's solar eclipse will look like a 'death star' 02 | TweakTown.com

The first solar eclipse of 2021 will have a 100-minute viewing window, but unfortunately, not the entire planet will be able to enjoy its beauty. People that are located in the Northern hemisphere, and predominately those living in Canada, northern Russia, and Greenland, will be able to see a total solar eclipse. The total solar eclipse will look like a "Ring of Fire", or as Jackie Faherty, an astrophysicist at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, said, it will look like "the 'Death Star".

Now, it should be noted that if you aren't living in Canada, northern Russia, or Greenland, you will still be able to see the solar eclipse, just not the total solar eclipse. Residents in North America, Europe, and Asia will be able to see a partial solar eclipse that will look like the moon has taken a bite out of the Sun. Faherty also said, "Most people might not realize that these eclipses chase each other", referring to the recent super blood moon.

Faherty added, "You get lunar eclipses and solar eclipses back to back. And the reason for that is that the moon going around the Earth, it's not perfectly circular, but a near-perfectly circular orbit when it's lined up."

"So, it's kind of off the plane of the Earth-sun system by about five degrees, which is why we don't get total lunar and total solar eclipses every month. But when you do get a total lunar eclipse, you've got a total solar eclipse on its way to because it means that the system has come into alignment."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:tweaktown.com, space.com

