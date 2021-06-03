All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Dogecoin lists on Coinbase Pro followed by Musk tweet causes 40% gains

The meme-cryptocurrency Dogecoin has gained more than 40% in value in the last week after it just got listed on Coinbase Pro.

Published Thu, Jun 3 2021 2:34 AM CDT
When Bitcoin dove in price, most of the alt-coins begun to suffer as well, Dogecoin was no exception, but now the meme-cryptocurrency has started to pick up some traction.

On June 2, Dogecoin gained by more than 40% in the early morning after it was listed on Coinbase Pro, the pro-trader app from Coinbase. The listing caused a spark that lit the coin's value pumping on June 1, as it jumped from $0.3137 up to $0.4398 overnight. Dogecoin is trading on Coinbase Pro in the following trading pairs; DOGE/USD, DOGE/BTC, DOGE/EUR, DOGE/GBP, and DOGE/USDT.

On top of the announcement from Coinbase, Tesla CEO and Dogecoin supporter Elon Musk shared a meme to his personal Twitter account on the same day as the announcement. The meme can be seen above, and judging by the number of likes, comments, and retweets it received, it's safe to assume that Elon's tweet assisted, in some way, the increase in the value of the coin. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:cointelegraph.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

