Check out this mockup of AMD's next-gen Zen 4 'Raphael' AM5 CPU

AMD's next-gen Zen 4 'Raphael' LGA1718 package teased in new mockup, 28 PCIe 4.0 lanes, DDR5 memory, and so much more on the way.

Published Tue, May 25 2021 7:38 PM CDT
AMD's next-gen Zen 4 "Raphael" LGA1718 package has been teased, this time through a new mockup that will eventually be what we'll see as the Ryzne 7000 series CPUs.

The new Raphael CPUs will reportedly have a flagship 170W TDP model, but for the most part will be 120W TDP designs. AMD will have DDR5 support with its new AM5-based motherboards, meanwhile, Intel will support DDR5 on its higher-end boards, but will offer DDR4 support on other Intel 600-series chipsets.

Zen 4 will have 28 PCIe 4.0 lanes on offer, an upgrade over the 24 PCIe 4.0 lanes on the Zen 3 series. Intel will have next-gen PCIe 5.0 connectivity on its upcoming 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake-S" processors, which will be directly battling against AMD's new Zen 4 "Raphael" CPUs.

The layout of the next-gen Raphael CPUs seems to have changed, as there are most likely more compute dies on the package, so the package (AM4 to AM5) has to change. We should see the Zen 4 architecture powering not just the Ryzen 7000 series desktop CPUs, but also the next-gen Genoa (EPYC) and Phoenix (APU) processors in 2022.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

