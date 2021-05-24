All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk wants your help with Doge, asks to submit ideas to GitHub

Dogecoin price moons on the tweet of Elon Musk saying 'if you'd like to develop Doge, please submit ideas on GitHub and Reddit'.

Published Mon, May 24 2021 3:04 PM CDT
Elon Musk has tweeted out a new piece on Dogecoin, with the SpaceX and Tesla boss saying that if you'd like to help out in developing Doge to submit your ideas to GitHub and on Reddit on /r/dogecoin.

The price of Dogecoin instantly skyrocketed close to 20% at the time of writing, from around $0.33 to $0.37 in minutes. I'm sure that /r/dogecoin will be blowing up in the next few hours, as it has been for the last few months with this skyrocketing towards the moon (and huge dip, but Dogecoin was at $0.05 just months ago and is still at $0.37 now post-plunge).

Elon Musk recently said he held a "large amount" of Dogecoin, and that he "won't sell" that Dogecoin anytime soon. Dogecoin holders will be joyous at the news of Elon asking for help with Doge development, and the highlighting of the Dogecoin subreddit and GitHub.

