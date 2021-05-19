Bethesda.net online forums will be shut down very soon

The Bethesda.net forums are closing soon as Bethesda moves to Discord and Reddit for its primary communications platform.

In a strange bit of news, Bethesda announces that it will be closing down its Bethesda.net forums and moving to Discord and Reddit.

The Bethesda.net forums are used by countless gamers to connect, share feedback, and keep up-to-date on a myriad of games from Fallout 76 to Doom. It's a catalog of tips, tricks, complaints, and a unique time capsule that captures different eras of Bethesda games. Those forums will soon be taken offline. In a move that has frustrated lots of gamers, Bethesda says it will close the forums by July 6 and erase a big portion of its community legacy.

Fallout 76 players in particular are aggravated by this announcement. The forums' Fallout section is incredibly popular with over 156,000 discussions ranging from the original cRPGs to the new live service game. The Fallout 4 section in particular is used as a reference for mods (the mod section has over 10,000 discussions). Fallout 76, however, has over 128,000 discussions and 40,000 of them are support posts.

The consensus from Fallout 76 faithful is that now it'll be harder to offer feedback and connect to Bethesda devs. On the flip side, the closure of the forums decreases the amount of information, complaints, and content that developers have to look through. This may reduce stress for developers but it's still kind of sad to see such a massive repository of information being taken offline.

Here's a timeline of when the forums will be taken offline, along with info from the announcement:

May 24 - Categories go to read-only. Users cannot post.

June 23 - Post contents are deleted

July 6 - Archiving of smaller categories. Users cannot access Categories.

To continue our direct relationships with our communities, we will be moving our conversations from the Bethesda.net forums to our official Discord Servers. We will also continue to have our Community teams visible on Reddit and our social channels, and our Support team will be able to address your issues and concerns with the Help Portal. (Please note, this transition only affects the forums on Bethesda.net. For our ESO community, the ESO forums are operated separately and will remain as they are.)