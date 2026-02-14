Xbox retiring Social Clubs because not enough people used them

Xbox is paring down features that players don't use as Microsoft continues iterating on its conjunctive next-gen Xbox-Windows hybrid.
Microsoft has announced that Social Clubs on the Xbox platform will be removed in April 2026. The feature was originally introduced all the way back in 2016 as Clubs on Xbox LIVE, and transformed into Social Clubs, which are basically user-created and user-moderated mini-forums where people can gather together.
It turns out not enough people used the feature, so Microsoft is nixing it. "This update is part of ongoing platform updates to focus on the social experiences players use most today," an Xbox support post explains. The Official Clubs for individual games will remain intact.
- Read more: Next-gen Xbox confirmed to have AI chip with neural rendering, part of a unified platform
- Read more: Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 offers full feature parity - except for cross-progression
Microsoft is also designing its next-gen Xbox system, which is said to be a Windows 11 PC that simulates an Xbox experience. Eliminating unused and unpopular features from the Xbox ecosystem seems like the right course of action as Microsoft designs and preps its new unified system.
Check below for more info on the shut down:
Starting in April 2026, social clubs on Xbox will no longer be available and the Clubs on the Xbox tab will be removed from the Friends and Community Updates app. Players can utilize other features available like Xbox messages, Discord on Xbox, party chat, and Looking for Group to stay connected and coordinate their gaming sessions.
Official Clubs for individual games will not be impacted and will remain available for developers and publishers to engage with their communities. Official Clubs can be found within the Game card for any game.