Elon Musk clarifies 'Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin'

Elon Musk has clarified on his Twitter account that Tesla hasn't sold any of its Bitcoin after stopping Tesla purchases with BTC.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, May 17 2021 2:01 AM CDT
Last week, Elon Musk stopped accepting Bitcoin (BTC) as payment for Tesla vehicles, and since then, speculation has started that Musk sold Tesla's Bitcoin holdings for a profit.

Musk announced that Tesla will no longer accept BTC as payment, citing the cryptocurrency's fossil fuel usage for Bitcoin mining and transactions. Tesla's announcement caused BTC's value to tumble downwards, which sparked a lot of controversy online where people speculated that Musk was manipulating the price of BTC for profit.

Now, the Twitter account Bitcoin archive posted the above Tweet, stating "Bitcoin is down 20% since Elon Musk started sh*tposting. And you wonder why some people are mad?". Musk replied to this tweet, stating the following, "To clarify speculation, Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin". As you may expect, this Tweet from Musk clarifying that Tesla is still holding its BTC will no doubt affect the price of BTC, which at the time of writing this is sitting at around $44,000.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

