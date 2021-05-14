All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Elon Musk is working with Dogecoin developers, says it's 'promising'

After suspending Bitcoin payments to Tesla, Elon Musk said that he is currently working with Dogecoin developers on improvements.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, May 14 2021 4:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Earlier this week, Elon Musk announced that Tesla has suspended Bitcoin payments for Tesla vehicles, and now the billionaire is working with the developers behind Dogecoin.

A recent Tweet found on the official Elon Musk Twitter account reveals that Musk is currently working with the developers behind Dogecoin to "improve systems transaction efficiency". Musk goes on to say that the coin is "potentially promising", which may be a hint towards Tesla potentially accepting Dogecoin as a payment, which is something Musk has asked his audience before.

Almost every time Musk Tweets out about Dogecoin, the price of the coin is affected significantly. This time is no different, and since Musk's Tweet reveals he is working with Dogecoin developers, the impact of his news caused a spike in the coins price. At the time of writing this, the coin's price increased by 17.42%, bringing it to its current price of $0.51. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Elon Musk is working with Dogecoin developers, says it's 'promising' 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
£14.39
£14.43£17.30£17.53
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/14/2021 at 4:24 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.