All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

US Navy captures 'spherical' UFO on video disappearing into the ocean

A video taken aboard the USS Omaha shows a UFO flying parallel to the ocean before it quickly drops into the water to disappear.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, May 17 2021 5:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Recently we have been hearing more and more about UFO sightings, and now a new video that was taken aboard a US Navy ship has shocked onlookers.

The video, which can be seen above, shows black and white footage of a Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) hovering parallel to the ocean. Navy officers can be heard observing the object, with one of them saying, "Whoa, its getting close!" The object appears to have "flashed" before dropping straight into the ocean. Navy officers can be heard saying "It splashed", "splashed".

According to The New York Post, the video was taken on a mobile phone inside the ship's Combat Information Center, a classified location on the vessel that doesn't allow phones or obvious reasons. The video was taken aboard the USS Omaha back in July 2019, and was uploaded to investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell's YouTube channel. Corbell also said to The Post that following the disappearance of the object the US Navy sent a submarine down to search for the object, but nothing was found.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

US Navy captures 'spherical' UFO on video disappearing into the ocean 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 - 12.3' Touch-Screen - 10th Gen Intel Core i5 (QWV-00007)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$995.99
$995.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/16/2021 at 11:40 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nypost.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.