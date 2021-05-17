US Navy captures 'spherical' UFO on video disappearing into the ocean

A video taken aboard the USS Omaha shows a UFO flying parallel to the ocean before it quickly drops into the water to disappear.

Recently we have been hearing more and more about UFO sightings, and now a new video that was taken aboard a US Navy ship has shocked onlookers.

The video, which can be seen above, shows black and white footage of a Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) hovering parallel to the ocean. Navy officers can be heard observing the object, with one of them saying, "Whoa, its getting close!" The object appears to have "flashed" before dropping straight into the ocean. Navy officers can be heard saying "It splashed", "splashed".

According to The New York Post, the video was taken on a mobile phone inside the ship's Combat Information Center, a classified location on the vessel that doesn't allow phones or obvious reasons. The video was taken aboard the USS Omaha back in July 2019, and was uploaded to investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell's YouTube channel. Corbell also said to The Post that following the disappearance of the object the US Navy sent a submarine down to search for the object, but nothing was found.

