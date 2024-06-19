Phillips launches 1440p ultrawide QD-OLED Evnia gaming monitor for $799

Phillips has released a new WQHD gaming monitor under its gaming brand Envia, and it comes with a 175Hz refresh rate and a $799.99 price tag.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 59 seconds read time

Phillips is pushing further into the gaming monitor market with the release of a monitor that uses the emerging QD-OLED pixel technology, which has been steadily increasing in number.

Phillips announced the new monitor under its gaming brand Envia, and called the new ultrawide monitor the 34M2C6500. The Philips Evnia 34M2C6500 has a WQHD resolution of 3440 x 1440, a resolution of up to 175Hz, a 0.03ms response time, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, and broad color coverage (99.3% DCi-P3, 148.8% sRGB, and 97.8% Adobe RGB).

The 34M2C6500 has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and 250 nits brightness that can peak at 1000 nits. The 34-inch screen has an 1800R curvature for optimal viewing, and as for connectivity, Phillips has outfitted the 34M2C6500 with 2x HDMI 2.0 connectors, a DisplayPort 1.4, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, and 2x USB ports. The new gaming monitor released in the UK and US on June 12, and has been priced at $799.99.

